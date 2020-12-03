Field Yates and Scott Spratt look at the production by the Bengals' wide receivers and explain why some of them should be dropped from fantasy teams. (1:10)

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is officially starting his recovery process.

Burrow underwent knee surgery on Wednesday, the team announced. The procedure took place 10 days after Burrow suffered what sources previously told ESPN was a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and other structural damage.

"The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery," the team said in a statement. "Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return."

Burrow was the top overall pick in the 2020 draft and was in the midst of a strong rookie season before he suffered the injury at Washington on Nov. 22.

The former LSU standout completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.