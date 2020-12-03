From star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes to standout center Jason Kelce to dynamic defensive end Joey Bosa, 32 players have been nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. It is named for Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A panel of former players that includes Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler will select four finalists from each conference, and they will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Dec. 18.
The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
Previous winners are Adrian Peterson, Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Frank Gore, Charles Woodson and Larry Fitzgerald.
The nominees:
Arizona: Budda Baker
Atlanta: Alex Mack
Baltimore: Calais Campbell
Buffalo: Tre'Davious White
Carolina: Teddy Bridgewater
Chicago: Khalil Mack
Cincinnati: Josh Bynes
Cleveland: Nick Chubb
Dallas: Ezekiel Elliott
Denver: Bryce Callahan
Detroit: Frank Ragnow
Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers
Houston: Brandon Dunn
Indianapolis: Justin Houston
Jacksonville: Josh Allen
Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas: Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers: Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Rams: John Johnson
Miami: Kyle Van Noy
Minnesota: Kyle Rudolph
New England: Matthew Slater
New Orleans: Ryan Ramczyk
New York Giants: Logan Ryan
New York Jets: Folorunso Fatukasi
Philadelphia: Jason Kelce
Pittsburgh: Cameron Heyward
San Francisco: Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle: K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay: Lavonte David
Tennessee: Ryan Tannehill
Washington: Terry McLaurin