From star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes to standout center Jason Kelce to dynamic defensive end Joey Bosa, 32 players have been nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. It is named for Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A panel of former players that includes Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler will select four finalists from each conference, and they will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Dec. 18.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Previous winners are Adrian Peterson, Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Frank Gore, Charles Woodson and Larry Fitzgerald.

The nominees: