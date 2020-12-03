OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to address whether reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson would play Tuesday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving, will complete his 10-day quarantine this weekend. If Jackson is activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, that would allow him to participate in one full practice and a walkthrough before facing the Cowboys.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked Thursday if Jackson would play against the Cowboys.

"I think I already answered that," he said.

Harbaugh began his media session by saying the return of the players on the reserve/COVID-19 list is a medical decision and not a coaching one. Jackson is one of 17 players currently on Baltimore's reserve/COVID-19 list.

By the weekend, the Ravens could get back 10 players off that list: Jackson, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, defensive ends Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike and Jihad Ward, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, centers Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and long snapper Morgan Cox.

"When the doctors clear them for practice, that's when we'll have them," Harbaugh said.

Robert Griffin III, who filled in for Jackson in Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Steelers, left in the fourth quarter with an injured hamstring. The only healthy quarterbacks on Baltimore roster are Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley, who is on the practice squad.

Punter Sam Koch, the Ravens' emergency quarterback, won't get any reps at quarterback this week.

"We won't need him as a backup," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens players had a day off and will return Friday for their first full practice since Nov. 20, a span of two weeks. The outbreak in Baltimore limited the team to a couple of walkthroughs. The Ravens had no positive tests Wednesday, which ended a stretch of 10 straight days with at least one player testing positive.

"We need to have some good practices and get our football sea legs under us so we can go out there and perform the way we want to," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens have lost three straight games to fall to 6-5.