The Indianapolis Colts have activated defensive lineman DeForest Buckner off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Buckner, who was placed on the list on Nov. 25 and missed last week's loss to the Titans, has 40 tackles, including six for a loss, and 2.5 sacks this season. He is the anchor of the interior part of the Colts' defensive line.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry, the team's sack leader with six, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The Colts (7-4) visit the Houston Texans (4-7) on Sunday.