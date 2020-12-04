HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, the NFL's fifth-leading rusher with 782 yards, has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the winless New York Jets after suffering a right ankle injury last week, coach Jon Gruden said Friday.

Safety Johnathan Abram, who has a knee injury, also will stay home.

Gruden had said Monday that Jacobs told him he would be ready to play against the Jets.

"I was optimistic that they would both play in New York, or New Jersey, but I was wrong," Gruden said Friday. "I've been wrong a lot lately ... but we hope to have those guys back next week. If we don't, we'll carry on. We've got capable players and we'll be ready to play."

Jacobs was injured trying to stretch for an extra yard late in the Raiders' 43-6 loss at the Atlanta Falcons, a second straight defeat that dropped them to 6-5 amid a playoff chase.

A year ago, Jacobs missed three of the Raiders' final four games with a fractured right shoulder as they lost five of their final six games, a stretch that began with a blowout loss at the Jets.

Jacobs is averaging 3.8 yards per carry with nine touchdowns, a year after averaging 4.8 yards while amassing 1,150 yards and seven TDs in 13 games as a rookie.

Devontae Booker, who has rushed for 326 yards while averaging 5.5 yards per carry, will start at running back Sunday.

"He's a good player," Gruden said. "He's proven that he can carry the ball and catch it and pass protect. And we'll see Theo Riddick for the first time [since Week 4]; he's back off of the virus. And Jalen Richard, who's been out the last couple games, hopefully is ready to go as well.

"We're excited about Book and Riddick and Jalen returning to the lineup."

The Jets (0-11) have the No. 11-ranked rush defense in the NFL, while the Raiders' rushing offense is ranked No. 8.

Also, Gruden said defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who missed the last two games after being on the COVID-19 list from Nov. 17 to 25, will play against the Jets and that recently signed defensive end Vic Beasley could "perhaps" be called up from the practice squad and activated.