OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Trace McSorley went from being the Baltimore Ravens' No. 3 quarterback to their only quarterback on the active roster Friday, although reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson could get activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this weekend.

The Ravens placed top backup Robert Griffin III on injured reserve Friday after he injured his hamstring in Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Griffin will miss at least three games.

This leaves McSorley as the only quarterback on the 53-man roster because reigning MVP Jackson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Tyler Huntley is on the practice squad. If Jackson is medically cleared Sunday, he would be available to play against the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) on Tuesday night.

"I wish the best for Lamar and his health and he can get back as soon as he can," McSorley said before Friday's practice. "But [we are going to] prepare as we always have been and be ready for anything."

In replacing Griffin midway through the fourth quarter Wednesday, McSorley was impressive in running the team's hurry-up offense with very little practice time. He completed 2 of 6 passes for 77 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown to wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. McSorley, a sixth-round pick in 2019, had just been activated off the COVID-19 list a day before the Ravens' game in Pittsburgh.

If Baltimore goes with McSorley against Dallas, he would become the first quarterback since Troy Smith in 2007 to start for the Ravens after not being drafted in the first three rounds.

Jackson, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving, is nearing the completion of his 10-day quarantine. Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't comment on the status of players on the COVID-19 list because it's a medical decision and not a coaching one.

"He's feeling well," Ravens left tackle Orlando Brown said. "He wants to be out there playing. I know Lamar is looking forward to getting out there."

The Ravens activated four players off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday: running back J.K. Dobbins, starting outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, and centers Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura. Dobbins was set to take over Baltimore's lead back role before testing positive Nov. 22.

Baltimore now has 13 players on the COVID-19 list, including tight end Mark Andrews. He is one of two NFL players who have Type 1 diabetes. "I've not heard of any negative consequences of the diabetes with Mark up to this point," Harbaugh said. "So, that's a positive."

In other roster moves, the Ravens signed tight end Luke Willson to the active roster and activated cornerback Anthony Averett and wide receiver Chris Moore off injured reserve.

The Ravens (6-5) have lost four of their past five games, including three straight.