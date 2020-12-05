Free-agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested early Saturday in Nevada on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Clark County court records.

According to Clark County Detention Center records, Burfict was being held on $1,000 bond. A hearing in the case was set for Monday.

No information about the incident that led to Burfict's arrest was immediately available.

Burfict has not played in the NFL since being suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season following a Week 4 hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle while playing for the Raiders. The NFL cited Burfict's repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules in handing out the longest suspension ever for an on-field incident.

Burfict, 30, became a free agent in the offseason.

His agent told NFL Network in February that Burfict was working to conform his style of play to the NFL's rules.