PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are getting another key member of their defense back in time to take on the Washington Football Team on Monday evening.

Pittsburgh activated defensive end Stephon Tuitt from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday morning. Tuitt, who was placed on the list Nov. 27, missed Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tuitt has been a significant contributor on the defensive line this season, racking up a career high 7.0 sacks, his highest output since 6.5 in 2015. He's also forced two fumbles this year and has two passes defended along with 18 quarterback hits and 32 tackles.

With Tuitt's return, the Steelers still have three on the COVID-19 list: running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins.