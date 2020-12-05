Ryan Clark and Mina Kimes explain why they see the Packers' offense dominating the Eagles on Sunday. (0:52)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers not only will be without starting center Corey Linsley for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he'll miss at least two more games after that.

Linsley was placed on injured reserve Saturday because of the knee injury he suffered in last week's win over the Chicago Bears.

Coach Matt LaFleur indicated last week that Linsley's injury would not end his season, and the hope is that Linsley will return before the playoffs.

It was the second straight game that Linsley left because of an injury, and in both games, left guard Elgton Jenkins filled in at center. The Packers are expected to stick with that plan Sunday against the Eagles.

Rookie Jon Runyan Jr. is expected to fill in for Jenkins at left guard, meaning the sixth-round pick will make his first NFL start against the team that his father, Jon Sr., played for from 2000 to 2008. Linsley is tied for fifth among all NFL offensive linemen in ESPN's pass block win rate at 96.1%.

The Packers elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad for Sunday's game as a COVID-19 replacement for running back AJ Dillon and also elevated tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad for game day.