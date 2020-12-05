HOUSTON -- The Texans activated running back David Johnson from injured reserve on Saturday after he missed three games with a concussion.

Johnson left a Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after taking a hard hit from linebacker Myles Jack in the second quarter.

In his absence, running back Duke Johnson has taken over as Houston's lead back, rushing for 106 yards on 33 carries and catching six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

In eight games this season, David Johnson has 408 yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries. The Texans traded for Johnson in March as part of the deal that sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans (4-7) host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.