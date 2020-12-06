While Santa Clara County restrictions on contact sports prohibited the San Francisco 49ers from practicing and playing at home and forced the team to relocate to Arizona indefinitely, Los Angeles County has not taken similar measures. That means the Rams and Chargers are expected to be allowed to play at home for the foreseeable future, league sources told ESPN.

Los Angeles County and the state of California have yet to prohibit the teams from participating in contact sports as part of COVID-19 restrictions, the way the Niners were. The Rams and Chargers won't have to relocate, which has forced the 49ers to confront challenges they wouldn't have had by remaining home.

Due to NFL rules, the 49ers must isolate from each other when they're not playing or practicing, making a lonely situation on the road that much lonelier. One team executive said last week that he thought the NFL should reconsider that rule and allow the 49ers to have more contact than they currently are allowed under league protocols.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan even urged his players to "look out" for each other's mental health, knowing how challenging it will be to be away from home, especially over the holidays. Shanahan said the Niners will continue to explore options that could get them back to the Bay Area sooner.