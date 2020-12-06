New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman still fully intends to return to play this season, but one source predicted to ESPN that the former Super Bowl MVP is "still a couple of weeks" away from rejoining the team.

Edelman underwent a knee procedure earlier this season and hopes to return in time to help New England make a postseason push. But the Patriots are now on their West-Coast swing, and will have to do it without Edelman.

The Patriots play their next two games in Los Angeles -- Sunday against the Chargers, and Thursday night against the Rams -- and will spend the week quarantining before returning home, when Edelman is expected to be closer to getting back on the field.

Edelman, 34, is on injured reserve and has not played since Week 7. He also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, when asked last month about Edelman's potential return this season, told sports radio WEEI that the receiver "is working extremely hard. I would certainly never count Julian out of anything. ... It would take a lot for me to count him out."