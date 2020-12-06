OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to start in Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving, completed his 10-day quarantine Saturday and is eligible to get activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. The reigning NFL MVP can practice Sunday and participate in Monday's walkthrough before the game against the last-place Cowboys (3-8), which was rescheduled twice because of the recent outbreak in Baltimore.

Over the last few days, Jackson has been "fully engaged" in the virtual meetings and watches film of what the Ravens are doing at practice, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said.

"So, he's really lockstep, each and every step through," Roman said. "The only thing he can't do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he's right on it."