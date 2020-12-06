        <
        >

          Source: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to start vs. Dallas Cowboys

          9:21 AM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • University of Maryland graduate
            • Lives in the Baltimore area with his wife and son
            Follow on Twitter

          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to start in Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Jackson, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving, completed his 10-day quarantine Saturday and is eligible to get activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. The reigning NFL MVP can practice Sunday and participate in Monday's walkthrough before the game against the last-place Cowboys (3-8), which was rescheduled twice because of the recent outbreak in Baltimore.

          Over the last few days, Jackson has been "fully engaged" in the virtual meetings and watches film of what the Ravens are doing at practice, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said.

          "So, he's really lockstep, each and every step through," Roman said. "The only thing he can't do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he's right on it."