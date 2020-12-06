Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, but it still is considered unlikely that he will play against the Washington Football Team, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Conner, a cancer survivor tested positive for COVID-19 a source told Schefter last week. Conner has been on the list since last Saturday.

He missed Wednesday's 19-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens and Benny Snell Jr. got the start in his place. Snell ran for 60 yards on 16 carries and had three catches for 33 yards.