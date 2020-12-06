        <
        >

          Sources: Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner (COVID list) unlikely to play against Washington

          10:50 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, but it still is considered unlikely that he will play against the Washington Football Team, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Conner, a cancer survivor tested positive for COVID-19 a source told Schefter last week. Conner has been on the list since last Saturday.

          He missed Wednesday's 19-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens and Benny Snell Jr. got the start in his place. Snell ran for 60 yards on 16 carries and had three catches for 33 yards.