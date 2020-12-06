Ryan Clark sees the Titans and Browns as similar teams but sees Ryan Tannehill making less mistakes than Baker Mayfield ultimately resulting in a win. (1:04)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney for the rest of the season after he had knee surgery last week, according to a source close to the situation.

Clowney elected to have surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee after trying to play through the injury before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 21.

The Titans signed Clowney to a one-year, $13 million contract to bolster their pass rush. Clowney posted his best season as a pro with the Houston Texans in 2017, when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel served as the Texans' defensive coordinator. Clowney set career highs in sacks (9.5), tackles for loss (21) and QB hits (21) and was looking to put up similar numbers this year.

Clowney finished this season with 19 tackles, zero sacks, four tackles for loss and six QB hits and a forced fumble in eight games. The 27-year-old will be a free agent once again after the 2020 season.

NFL Network earlier reported news of Clowney's surgery.