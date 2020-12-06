Bears' David Montgomery shakes and bakes for a touchdown

CHICAGO-Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery's second season has been mostly full of frustration, but the former third round pick slowly turned the corner the past two weeks.

Fresh off season-best 57-yard run in Week 12 at Green Bay, Montgomery struck early versus Detroit on Sunday, taking a first-quarter handoff on the Lions 13-yard line and bouncing outside several times to allude defenders on his way to touchdown.

Montgomery put an exclamation point on the score by stretching the ball out over the front corner of the end zone and nicking the pylon as he tumbled out of bounds.

It marked just Montgomery's second rushing touchdown of the season.