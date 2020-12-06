Browns follow up TD pass to 310-pound Kendall Lamm with 75-yard score to Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is dishing out the trick plays early in Tennessee.

After earlier calling a quarterback throw-back to Baker Mayfield, resulting in a first down, Stefanski dialed up a play-action touchdown pass at the goal line from Mayfield to backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, giving the Browns a stunning 17-0 lead over the Titans in the second quarter.

Lamm is the first Browns offensive lineman to catch a TD pass since Shaun O'Hara in Week 2 of 2001 against the Detroit Lions. He is also the second offensive lineman to catch a TD pass this season, joining Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher in Week 3.

After the Titans scored on their ensuing drive, Mayfield answered back in one play: a 75-yard touchdown strike to rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who dusted his defender with an up-and-out move.