Jaguars' pass ricochets off Vikings defender for 28-yard TD to Laviska Shenault

Right place, right time, and an early lead for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie receiver Laviska Shenault caught a pass that bounced off Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd's hands for a 28-yard touchdown to cap the Jaguars' opening drive Sunday.

In reality, the pass should have been intercepted because quarterback Mike Glennon was trying to connect with DJ Chark -- who was wide open near the 10-yard line -- but his throw was high. Glennon had drifted to his left and unloaded the throw under pressure, and the Jaguars got a bit of luck to take a 6-0 lead.