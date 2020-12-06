Jaguars' pass ricochets off Vikings defender for 28-yard TD to Laviska Shenault

Right place, right time, and an early lead for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rookie receiver Laviska Shenault caught a pass that bounced off Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd's hands for a 28-yard touchdown to cap the Jaguars' opening drive Sunday.
In reality, the pass should have been intercepted because quarterback Mike Glennon was trying to connect with DJ Chark -- who was wide open near the 10-yard line -- but his throw was high. Glennon had drifted to his left and unloaded the throw under pressure, and the Jaguars got a bit of luck to take a 6-0 lead.
✌ LIVE @Viska2live getting us started with a TD.— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 6, 2020
