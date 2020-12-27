Jets burn Browns with WR Jamison Crowder throwing 43-yard TD pass

The New York Jets, not known for their creativity on offense, pulled out a rare trick play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns -- a wide-receiver-to-wide-receiver pass that resulted in a 43-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter.

Jamison Crowder dropped a dime to Braxton Berrios, giving the Jets a 7-3 lead.

The play started with a handoff to running back Ty Johnson, who lined up as a wing back. He swept to the left and pitched the ball to Crowder, who sprinted to his right and lofted a perfect pass to the wide-open Berrios. The Browns were out of position because they flowed in the opposite direction, duped by the run-action to the left.

Quarterback Sam Darnold provided a little help, setting a "pick" for Crowder as he set up in the backfield. It was the first pass completion of Crowder's career.

Slot receiver passes to slot receiver for the TD.



The execution was flawless -- another rarity for the Jets (1-13).