          Jets burn Browns with WR Jamison Crowder throwing 43-yard TD pass

          1:46 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
          The New York Jets, not known for their creativity on offense, pulled out a rare trick play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns -- a wide-receiver-to-wide-receiver pass that resulted in a 43-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter.

          Jamison Crowder dropped a dime to Braxton Berrios, giving the Jets a 7-3 lead.

          The play started with a handoff to running back Ty Johnson, who lined up as a wing back. He swept to the left and pitched the ball to Crowder, who sprinted to his right and lofted a perfect pass to the wide-open Berrios. The Browns were out of position because they flowed in the opposite direction, duped by the run-action to the left.

          Quarterback Sam Darnold provided a little help, setting a "pick" for Crowder as he set up in the backfield. It was the first pass completion of Crowder's career.

          The execution was flawless -- another rarity for the Jets (1-13).