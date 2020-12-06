Cardinals' Kyler Murray finds Dan Arnold for a 59-yard touchdown early in NFC West clash

Two plays after the Arizona Cardinals had their first drive of the game extended because of a facemask penalty on the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Kyler Murray threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dan Arnold.

On second-and-10 from the Cardinals 41, Murray dropped back as Arnold, lining up in the slot, began his route. He cut inside at the 50 but Rams cornerback Troy Hill thought he was passing him off to another defender in the deep secondary.

One problem: There wasn't anyone left to cover Arnold.

As three Rams defenders went with DeAndre Hopkins in the opposite direction, Murray heaved a throw to Arnold, who caught it around the 29 and ran in for the touchdown untouched to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with 13:25 left in the first quarter.

The play was the longest the Rams have allowed all season.