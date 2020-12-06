Trailing by four late, Derek Carr heaves a deep pass to Henry Ruggs III, who races into the end zone to give the Raiders a go-ahead touchdown. (0:31)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets were seconds away from winning their first game in 344 days, but they collapsed in epic fashion Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets allowed a 46-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, as rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson was beat deep by rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to give the Raiders a 31-28 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called an all-out blitz on third down, a risky gamble that backfired. Jackson, an undrafted free agent, had no deep help on the play.

The Jets fell to 0-12, tying the longest losing streak in franchise history. The silver lining is they maintained the pole position in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The prize could be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive top pick.

Current quarterback Sam Darnold played his best game of the season, throwing for two touchdowns and running for one. The Jets rallied from a 24-13 deficit and took a 28-24 lead on Ty Johnson's 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Jets collapsed on defense on the final drive, as Derek Carr picked apart the Jets' young secondary. He hooked up all day with tight end Darren Waller, who finished with a career game -- 13 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets are four losses away from becoming the third 0-16 team in NFL history. They would join the 2008 Detroit Lions and the 2017 Cleveland Browns.