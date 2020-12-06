Aaron Rodgers throws for three touchdowns to become the fastest player to reach 400 career touchdown passes, as the Packers down the Eagles 30-16. (1:03)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Six quarterbacks in NFL history had thrown 400 touchdown passes before Aaron Rodgers reached that milestone Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

None of them did it as quickly as Rodgers.

Not Drew Brees, Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. Not Dan Marino, Brett Favre or Philip Rivers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback reached 400 touchdown passes for his career in his 193rd regular-season game. That's 12 fewer games than Brees, who was previously the fastest to 400.

On his milestone day, Rodgers finished 25-of-34 passing for 295 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Green Bay's 30-16 win that pushed the Packers to 9-3, one game behind the New Orleans Saints in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs

Rodgers, who turned 37 on Wednesday, began the day needing three touchdown passes to reach 400. With those three TDs Sunday, he also reached 36 for the year, giving him his fifth season with at least 35 touchdowns -- the most such seasons in NFL history. He had been tied with Brady, Brees and Manning at four each.

Fewest Games To Reach 400 Passing TDs In NFL History Player Games Needed Aaron Rodgers 193 Drew Brees 205 Peyton Manning 209 Tom Brady 212 Dan Marino 227 Brett Favre 228 Philip Rivers 231 -- ESPN Stats & Information

After a four-touchdown game the previous week against the Chicago Bears, Rodgers threw two more in the first half against the Eagles. No. 398 came on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, a fade to Davante Adams, who tied a Packers record with touchdown catches in seven straight games (Don Hutson did it twice in the 1940s).

Career touchdown No. 399 came in the final minute of the second quarter, when Rodgers narrowly avoided a sack in time to find Robert Tonyan wide open down the field for a 25-yarder.

No. 400 came in the third quarter and went to who else but Adams. It capped a 99-yard drive that Rodgers started with a 42-yard bomb from the back of his own end zone to Adams.

Adams presented the ball to Rodgers after the play, which prompted former Packers receiver James Jones to compliment Adams for his awareness. Jones tweeted that he threw Rodgers' 100th career touchdown pass into the stands.

Rodgers is the only quarterback who had fewer than 100 interceptions (he has 88) at the time he reached 400 touchdowns.