Chiefs' Tyreek Hill makes a catch so good even he doesn't realize it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs lost a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night because it appeared he didn't even realize he made the catch.

Hill had a pass from Patrick Mahomes bounce off his hands in the end zone, but Hill wound up catching the rebound after he went to the ground.

A play so wild, Tyreek didn't even know he caught it!



The pass was ruled incomplete and the Chiefs never challenged the ruling, though replay showed it was a catch. Later Hill was in discussion about the play with coach Andy Reid on the sideline.