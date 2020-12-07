        <
        >

          Chiefs' Tyreek Hill makes a catch so good even he doesn't realize it

          9:35 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs lost a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night because it appeared he didn't even realize he made the catch.

          Hill had a pass from Patrick Mahomes bounce off his hands in the end zone, but Hill wound up catching the rebound after he went to the ground.

          The pass was ruled incomplete and the Chiefs never challenged the ruling, though replay showed it was a catch. Later Hill was in discussion about the play with coach Andy Reid on the sideline.