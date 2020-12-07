Chiefs' Tyreek Hill makes a catch so good even he doesn't realize it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs lost a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night because it appeared he didn't even realize he made the catch.
Hill had a pass from Patrick Mahomes bounce off his hands in the end zone, but Hill wound up catching the rebound after he went to the ground.
A play so wild, Tyreek didn't even know he caught it!— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2020
📺: #DENvsKC on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/TDkSnAgsvB pic.twitter.com/1c4zOuJ0zG
The pass was ruled incomplete and the Chiefs never challenged the ruling, though replay showed it was a catch. Later Hill was in discussion about the play with coach Andy Reid on the sideline.