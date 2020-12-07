After the Chiefs couldn't find the end zone in the first half, Patrick Mahomes comes out in the second and throws a touchdown and shows off his array of difficult passes. (1:03)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Clinching a fifth consecutive AFC West championship will have to wait until at least next week, but the Kansas City Chiefs secured a playoff berth with their 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

The 11-1 Chiefs will be in the postseason for the sixth straight season, a team record. They would clinch the division championship by winning any of their four remaining games, including their meeting with the Dolphins next Sunday in Miami.

They would also clinch the AFC West title if the Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) lose any of their four remaining games. The Chiefs are a half-game behind the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers in the race for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed.

The Chiefs won their 11th straight game against the Broncos, a streak that dates back to 2015.