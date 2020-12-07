CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers shut down their facility Monday and Tuesday after announcing "additional" players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list coming off the team's bye week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday the Panthers (4-8) had two positive tests, according to sources.

A team spokesperson said names of the players added to the list won't be announced until later in the day, when transactions are submitted to the league.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and defensive tackle Bruce Hector (practice squad) were placed on the list last week. They were the first players added to the list since cornerback Rasul Douglas on Oct. 23.

Players were tested daily during the bye. They will meet remotely today and Tuesday, and a decision on how to proceed the rest of the week in preparation for Carolina's Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos will come later.