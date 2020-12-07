Stephen A. Smith explains why he thinks defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' tenure in the NFL is over after being fired by the Jets. (2:18)

Why Stephen A. thinks this might be it for Williams in the NFL (2:18)

The New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, league sources said Monday.

The decision came on the morning after Williams called an ill-fated, all-out blitz that resulted in a 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With 13 seconds left, Williams took an unnecessary gamble, leaving rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson in man-to-man coverage against the speedy Henry Ruggs III, who burned him for a 46-yard touchdown.

The playcall was unprecedented in recent NFL history. According to research by ESPN Stats & Information, out of the 252 pass plays attempted under similar circumstances in the past 15 seasons, the Jets were the only defense to send more than six rushers.

After the game, Williams' strategy was openly question by safety Marcus Maye, a team captain.

Williams becomes the first member of Adam Gase's coaching staff to be fired. Gase hired Williams in January 2019, soon after Gase was hired.

The team intends to name assistant head coach Frank Bush as the interim defensive coordinator, a source confirmed. The pending move was first reported by The Athletic.

The Jets are 0-12, and the defense is ranked 29th in the NFL. Williams coached a young, unproven group that lost key starters in safety Jamal Adams (traded), linebacker Avery Williamson (traded) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (opted out).