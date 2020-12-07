The NFL has altered some of its policies for its annual hiring cycle because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably making all interviews virtual through at least the end of the regular season.

The changes, outlined in a memo sent Monday to clubs, applies to openings at head coach, coordinator, general manager and assistant general manager positions, among others. In-person interviews can begin once both the hiring team and candidate's team are finished with their season, including the playoffs. Masks and 6 feet of physical distancing between each person involved will be required.

The protocol changes were necessary now because teams that fire their head coach and/or general manager during the season often begin the interview process immediately, starting with candidates who are currently not employed by a team. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, speaking on a conference call to emphasize the league's hopes for a more diverse hiring cycle in 2021, said Monday that virtual interviews could "increase the reach" of teams to a larger group of candidates.

"I think the virtual environment allows each of us. particularly the clubs in this hiring cycle, to actually engage with more people," Vincent added.