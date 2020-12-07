PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles released offensive lineman Jamon Brown from their practice squad Monday.

The move was a result of Brown violating team rules, a source said. According to reporter Derrick Gunn, Brown was thrown out of the team hotel by the Eagles' head of security Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Eagles signed Brown, 27, off the Chicago Bears' practice squad in September. He struggled during his lone start at right guard Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens and was released days later before being signed to the team's practice squad.

Brown has started 48 games over his six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Eagles. He was originally a third-round pick of the Rams in 2015.

Brown was suspended for two games in 2018 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.