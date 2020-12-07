FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin might be done for the NFL season because of a calf injury.

The Cowboys placed Martin on injured reserve Monday, which means he will miss at least the next three games, starting Tuesday against the Baltimore Ravens, if not more. Coach Mike McCarthy had said Martin would miss "multiple weeks."

The Cowboys are 3-8 and in contention in the woeful NFC East but have lost five of their past six games. If they are not in playoff contention in Weeks 16 and 17, they likely would not put Martin at risk for further injury heading into 2021.

Martin left the Thanksgiving loss to the Washington Football Team in the first quarter because of a calf strain that he initially suffered Nov. 16. He was limited in practice going into the Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings but was not on the injury report going into Thanksgiving.

Martin has been durable for his career, missing just three games. He missed the first meeting of the 2020 season against Washington and two games in 2018.

He moved to right tackle against Minnesota, and the Cowboys turned to undrafted right tackle Terence Steele as his replacement against Washington. The Cowboys are likely to go with Brandon Knight, Connor Williams, Joe Looney, Connor McGovern and Steele at their offensive line Tuesday against Baltimore in what would be their eighth different starting line combination of the season.

The Cowboys also downgraded cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) to out for Tuesday's game. Neither will make the trip to Baltimore. Cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson were called up from the practice squad. Safety Steven Parker was also placed on injured reserve because of a high ankle sprain.