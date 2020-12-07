OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, putting him on course to start Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that Jackson was expected to start after he completed his 10-day quarantine. The reigning NFL MVP tested positive on Thanksgiving and only had to miss last Wednesday's 19-14 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The return of Jackson comes at a time when the Ravens are looking to make a push for their third straight playoff berth. Baltimore (6-5) has fallen to third in the AFC North after losing three straight.

Jackson, who hasn't played since Nov. 22, will face a Cowboys defense that has allowed a league-worst 32.6 points per game. He joins Trace McSorley as the only quarterbacks on Baltimore's active roster. Robert Griffin III was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Friday, which means McSorley will serve as the primary backup to Jackson.

This season has been a drastically different one for Jackson, who led the NFL in touchdown passes and set a single-season rushing record for quarterbacks a year ago. Entering Week 13, he ranks 21st in Total QBR (61.8), 26th in completion rate (63.4%) and 24th in passing yards (1,948).

The Ravens are now down to six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after also activating fullback Patrick Ricard, long-snapper Morgan Cox and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. This marks the first time Baltimore has been under double digits on that list since Nov. 25.

Over the past week, the Ravens had previously activated seven players: defensive ends Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, centers Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura, and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee.

Later this week, Baltimore is expected to activate three starters: tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and wide receiver Willie Snead IV. All would be available to play in Monday night's game in Cleveland.