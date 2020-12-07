INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts could be down to their third-string left tackle for Sunday's game at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Backup left tackle LeRaven Clark is out for the season after an MRI confirmed a torn Achilles and there's still no timetable on when starter Anthony Castonzo will return from his knee injury, Colts coach Frank Reich said Monday.

Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL early in the second quarter of the Week 12 game against Tennessee. Clark replaced Castonzo in that game and started Sunday at Houston. But Clark had to be carted off the field in the first half due to the torn Achilles.

"Tough break for us and LeRaven," Reich said. "That's a tough loss for us. LeRaven has come in and had a really good year. He'll start the next steps toward recovery."

Fourth-year player Chaz Green becomes responsible for protecting quarterback Philip Rivers' blindside. But Green, too, has been dealing with his own injury. He missed some practice time last week due to a back injury. General manager Chris Ballard is in the process of trying to bringing in some extra depth on the offensive line.

The wildcard in this is Castonzo. The Colts purposely did not put the veteran on the injured reserve list in case he's able to return before the three games he would be required to miss by going on the reserve list. The Colts will access where Castonzo is later in the week.

"(Castonzo's) the type of player that if you're ever going to take that chance (of not putting on IR) with at that position because of who he is," Reich said. "Let's not lock ourselves in case he has a speedy recovery. We haven't ruled anything out. He's continuing to rehab it and do everything right."

The Colts, who are currently the seventh seed in the AFC, will try to stay in the playoff hunt potentially with a third-string left tackle trying to help a quarterback who is also isn't healthy. Rivers, who has started 236 straight games, has been dealing with turf toe since Week 11 against Green Bay. He went 27-of-35 for 285 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans on Sunday. The Colts have a game lead over the Raiders for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

"He's the type of guy that unless he's walking around in a boot, which he is, you wouldn't know (he was injured)," Reich said. "He's not going to talk about it. He's just going to go about his business. That's just the way he's been brought up. Do I think he's 100 percent? No, he's not 100 percent, but I think he's getting better every week."