Steelers' James Washington takes quick pass 50 yards for TD against Washington

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't find the end zone on four plays from the 1-yard line on Monday, but it only took James Washington one play from the 50-yard line to get there on the next drive.

Starting their sixth drive of the evening from midfield, the Steelers found the end zone for the second time as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tossed a pass to Washington. The third-year receiver broke a tackle early in his run and sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone for the 50-yard score to give the Steelers a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter.

Washington had 42 yards after contact on the catch, the fourth-most on any touchdown reception this season and the most by a Steeler, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Earlier in the week, Roethlisberger lobbied for Washington to get on the field more after he made a crucial catch in traffic against the Baltimore Ravens to preserve last Wednesday's win.

"When you give a guy a chance to make a play and he makes it, and he makes it over and over then that man should continue to get opportunities," Roethlisberger said of Washington. "I think he will continue to get opportunities, as he should, because he puts the work, the time, the conditioning, the mental aspect of it. He deserves to get on the field more, and I think we will see him."

A member of a crowded position group, Washington has three touchdowns this season on 23 receptions for 263 yards.