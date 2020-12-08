The NFL suspended two players for stepping on opponents in two separate games on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Teair Tart and Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams were suspended for one game without pay for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, the league announced on Monday.

Tart was deemed to purposely step on an opponent in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, while Williams did the same in the final minute of the second quarter of the Bengals' loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Tart stepped on Browns right guard Wyatt Teller after they were engaged with each other during a run play. Williams stepped on Miami guard Solomon Kindley at the end of a passing play. Neither player was penalized for the incident at the time.

Williams was also one of three players who were ejected after an altercation between both teams following a punt in the fourth quarter. Williams, Miami's DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were all disqualified. Five total players were tossed in that contest.

According to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA, both players can appeal their suspensions within three days.