The NFL experienced a significant drop in COVID-19 infections during its most recent testing period, likely the result of a mid-November decision to place all 32 teams under "intensive" protocols designed to minimize high-risk close contacts.

A total of 45 NFL employees -- 18 players and 27 staff members -- returned positive test results between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5. That is a 47.7% drop from the previous testing period and the lowest for any testing period since the end of October. The NFL and NFL Players Association typically test between 7,000 and 8,000 people per testing period.

The NFL shifted into enhanced protocols on Nov. 18, after the start of an outbreak among Baltimore Ravens players and staff that lasted nearly two weeks. Among other things, the protocols require that all meetings be held virtually unless they can be conducted outside or in a practice bubble with all participants wearing masks and using contact tracing devices.

In addition, all players and coaches must wear masks during walk-through practices. Weight room attendance is limited to 10 players and five coaches at a time, use of locker rooms is discouraged and cafeterias are allowed to serve only grab-and-go items.

The NFL has continued to evolve those protocols and, this week, reduced access to team facilities in the two days after every game.

The league is scheduled to play its 192nd game Tuesday night, between the Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. When it is complete, the NFL will have played 75% of its 2020 regular season schedule.