ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing a multigame suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Sources said Bouye is in a similar situation as Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V and his teammate, cornerback Bradley Roby. Each was suspended six games by the league late last month, with both saying it was the result of taking a product they were assured was safe but contained at least one banned substance.

In a statement last week, Fuller said, in part: "Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.''

Roby posted on Twitter: "[A] few months ago, I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL. I recognize that it is my job to know, and be responsible for, everything I put in my body.''

Fuller's and Roby's suspensions will cover their final five games this year and the season opener in 2021.

If Bouye is suspended for six games as well and that suspension is formally announced by the league this week, it would mean he would miss the Broncos' final four games of this season and the first two in 2021. Bouye, 29, and Fuller were teammates with the Texans in 2016.

Bouye, who was acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason, has missed four games with a shoulder injury and missed Denver's loss in Atlanta when he was in the concussion protocol.

He has struggled at times in his return from each of those injuries and has 21 tackles this season.

With cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) on injured reserve, Bouye's suspension would mean the already injury-riddled Broncos defense would also be without its starting two cornerbacks in the weeks ahead.

The news of Bouye's suspension was first reported by KOA NewsRadio in Colorado.