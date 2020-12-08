NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he returned to the lineup.

Humphries had missed the previous four games before appearing in the Titans' 41-35 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The sixth-year receiver was placed into the concussion protocol after a vicious hit by Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates in Week 8. Bates was later fined $20,000. Humphries was cleared from the protocol last week, allowing him to return to the field.

According to a team source, Humphries' placement on the injured reserve list is connected to his previous concussion.

The Titans signed Humphries to a four-year, $36 million contract last season. He has appeared in seven games this season and posted 23 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns. The IR move means he must miss at least three games, meaning Tennessee can get him back in time for its Week 17 contest against the Houston Texans.

In another move, the team placed practice squad punter Trevor Daniel on the reserve/COVID-19 list.