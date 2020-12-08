TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, likely opening the door for him to play Sunday against the New York Giants after missing two games.

Fitzgerald, 37, was put on the COVID list on Nov. 26, 12 days ago. He missed the Cardinals losses to the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wasn't sure about Fitzgerald's state but had heard Fitzgerald was doing better.

"He is a tremendous leader and presence for us, obviously," Kingsbury said. "He brings a level of confidence because of what he's accomplished and what he can do on the field, there's no doubt."

Fitzgerald has 43 catches for 336 yards this season. The Cardinals are 6-6.