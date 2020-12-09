Ravens' Lamar Jackson sneaks up the middle and runs for a 37-yard TD

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson let the football world know he's back with one of his signature runs.

One day after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jackson exploded up the middle of the field for a 37-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

QB Lamar Jackson sneaks out for a 37-yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/37F9qtu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) Dec. 8, 2020

If there were any concerns about how Jackson would perform after testing positive, he quickly squashed them with his fourth touchdown run of at least 30 yards. All other quarterbacks have a combined four rushing touchdowns of 30-plus yards since Jackson entered the NFL in 2018.

One drive after getting intercepted, Jackson faced a fourth-and-2 and trailing 3-0. He faked the handoff to running back J.K. Dobbins on a run-option, causing Dallas inside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to bite to his right and leaving a huge running lane for the reigning NFL MVP.

Jackson now has 16 career rushing touchdowns, were rank second most among quarterbacks since 2018 (trails only Josh Allen).