Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson suffered a turf toe injury in Monday night's 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the star rookie's status is uncertain for Week 14, a source confirmed to ESPN.

NFL Network first reported Wednesday that Gibson has a turf toe injury.

Gibson suffered the injury on his first carry, hobbled off the field and never returned. He had the toe taped up on the sideline, but he was seen limping while testing it.

Gibson gained 13 yards on the play, highlighting what Washington had done well in winning two consecutive games. The team likes to use jet action with running back J.D. McKissic to slow the defense and hand it to Gibson going the other way.

Gibson, a third-round pick, entered the game with 645 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He had rushed for a combined 209 yards the previous two games as he developed more patience for a position he played only part time in college.