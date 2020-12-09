Mina Kimes explains why the Giants improved their playoff stock with an upset win over the Seahawks. (0:53)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are "optimistic" about quarterback Daniel Jones being ready to play this week against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury.

A source close to the Giants told ESPN earlier this week that they expected him to start Sunday vs. Arizona, barring a setback.

Jones was on the field stretching with teammates during the open portion of practice on Wednesday. He was expected to participate, giving the Giants their first look at the physical state of their quarterback since late last week.

"We'll see him move around [Wednesday]," coach Joe Judge said. "We're optimistic. I know he's going to tell us everything we want to hear. Again, we have to use our eyes instead of our ears with Daniel. So we're going to put him out there and give him a chance to progress."

The first-place Giants (5-7) had a light practice/walk-through on Wednesday. The next two days will be more telling about where Jones stands, and Judge hopes to decide by Friday whether Jones will play.

Colt McCoy would get his second straight start should something happen with Jones.

McCoy was 13-of-22 passing for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception Sunday in Seattle. He made some big throws late to keep the clock moving but failed to threaten the deep part of the field often.

Jones has started 11 games this season for the Giants and completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,335 yards with eight touchdown tosses and nine interceptions. He also is second on the team with 403 rushing yards and a touchdown.

He brings another dimension to the offense that could be needed against a Cardinals team that ranks sixth in the NFL in total offense. Jones is first among qualifying quarterbacks, having completed 57.7% of his deep throws. Four have accounted for touchdowns.