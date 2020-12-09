CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The status of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos took a twist Wednesday when he was limited in practice due to a quad injury.

Coach Matt Rhule said that the star running back tweaked the quad last week during the Panthers' bye and that it tightened up Wednesday.

The news comes two days after Rhule had said McCaffrey was on target to return this weekend from a shoulder injury that sidelined him the past three games.

Rhule said the medical staff will monitor the new injury over the next few days "and see if he's available to play versus the Broncos."

McCaffrey has played just three games this season. He missed six games with a high ankle sprain suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed three more with the shoulder injury suffered in his return against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We'll get him treatment and see if we can get him better," Rhule said. "I know how badly Christian wants to play. I know how badly Christian wants to help the Panthers win.

"I feel bad for him just like I would anybody if they're banged up."