RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon tweeted Wednesday that he's "excited as hell to be back amongst the family like this."

The NFL said when it conditionally reinstated Gordon from his indefinite suspension last week that he could rejoin the team Wednesday provided he got through COVID-19 testing without issue. Gordon, who posted a video from inside the team's locker room Wednesday, has evidently done so.

1st day out! 😂 I'm excited as hell to be back amongst the family like this, you have no idea🙏🏾 Can't wait to contribute.

#Seahawks #thankful — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 9, 2020

Gordon isn't eligible to play until Week 16 and isn't eligible to start practicing until the Monday of that week (Dec. 21). In the meantime, he's allowed to attend team and individual meetings and can take part in individual workouts/strength and conditioning.

The NFL announced his indefinite suspension the Monday after the Seahawks' Week 15 game last season, effectively making his a one-year ban.