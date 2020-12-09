TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals' offense, which has dropped from first to sixth in total offense in the past two weeks, is "not far off," quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday.

His comments come as the Cardinals are reeling, having won one of their past five games after starting the season 5-2. Arizona's most recent loss on Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams dropped the Cardinals to 6-6 and out of the seventh and final playoff spot.

"Obviously, as bad as it felt in the first half, we lost the game by 10 points," Murray said of Arizona's 38-28 loss to Los Angeles. "A lot of these games, we're right there, it's just a couple things don't go our way or we put pressure on ourselves.

"We make it harder than it has to be. If we just simplify these games, it's pretty simple in itself, but at the same time it's hard to execute at this level. But I'm not worried about the pressure or anything like that."

Murray said he doesn't feel any pressure as the Cardinals' margin for error shrinks weekly with four games left.

"I'm being serious when I say we've just got to go back to practice," Murray said. "We've got to be better each and every day. We've got to execute better. We've got to pay more attention to details."

The Cardinals visit the New York Giants, who have won their past four, on Sunday before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles and finishing the season against the San Francisco 49ers at home and at the Rams.

Murray also reaffirmed Wednesday that his right throwing shoulder was "fine."

Murray said the bad plays and losses haven't lingered. He has been able to move past them his entire football life, he said.

"I don't listen to outsiders," he said. "None of this affects me. I understand what's going to happen inside those lines, prepare for the worst. I'm not tripping over it. With the good and the bad, I understand what's going to happen. I'm not really too worried about it."