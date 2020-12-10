NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans placed rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson on the NFL reserve/non-football illness list on Wednesday.

The move is the latest in a long string of unfortunate circumstances for the Titans' first-round draft pick from Georgia, among them his having served a one-game suspension for violating team rules last week.

The Titans released the following statement from general manager Jon Robinson on Wednesday, soon after announcing that Wilson was put on the non-football illness reserve list.

"Currently, he is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through," Robinson said. "We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately re-join the team."

Wilson's rocky start to his career with the Titans includes his being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice -- once during training camp and again in September.

The rookie offensive tackle also had an incident with Tennessee State University police when they responded to the smell of marijuana at an off-campus apartment on Aug. 15. In their report, the police documented that Wilson went to the second-floor balcony, where he appeared to briefly consider jumping.

Wilson was arrested for DUI in September after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete barrier after doing donuts in the intersection.

Being placed on the non-football list means that Wilson will not return to the team for the rest of the regular season. He has played only one snap on special teams and three on offense in victory formation.