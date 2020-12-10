        <
        >

          Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce among NFL Man of Year nominees

          9:13 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Seattle's star quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City's standout tight end Travis Kelce are among the 32 finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

          The award will be presented during Super Bowl week at the NFL Honors television show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners. It recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back.

          "This year has presented significant challenges for us all, from the ongoing global pandemic to the continued social injustices witnessed this year," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "The 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees remind us that even in the face of adversity, players continue to raise awareness and use their voice and platform to positively impact their communities.

          "The nominees will leave lasting legacies across the country in a time when we need leadership and strength the most."

          All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

          Current players who have won the award are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, J.J. Watt and Calais Campbell.

          The nominees:

          Arizona: Corey Peters

          Atlanta: Steven Means

          Baltimore: Bradley Bozeman

          Buffalo: Harrison Phillips

          Carolina: Shaq Thompson

          Chicago: Jimmy Graham

          Cincinnati: Geno Atkins

          Cleveland: Myles Garrett

          Dallas: Jaylon Smith

          Denver: Justin Simmons

          Detroit: Trey Flowers

          Green Bay: Corey Linsley

          Houston: Michael Thomas

          Indianapolis: Jacoby Brissett

          Jacksonville: Josh Lambo

          Kansas City: Travis Kelce

          Las Vegas: Alec Ingold

          Los Angeles Chargers: Isaac Rochell

          Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth

          Miami: Byron Jones

          Minnesota: Eric Kendricks

          New England: Devin McCourty

          New Orleans: Demario Davis

          New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson

          New York Jets: Pierre Desir

          Philadelphia: Rodney McLeod

          Pittsburgh: Vance McDonald

          San Francisco: Arik Armstead

          Seattle: Russell Wilson

          Tampa Bay: Mike Evans

          Tennessee: Kevin Byard

          Washington: Jonathan Allen