FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims, one of the few bright spots in the New York Jets' 0-12 season, has been ruled out for Sunday's game even though he is healthy.

Mims is tending to a family emergency in his home state of Texas and has missed his daily COVID-19 tests. Under the NFL's coronavirus protocols, Mims is not eligible to play against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, the team said.

Under the protocols, Mims needed to be tested at the team facility by 10 p.m. Wednesday. He is still out of town, according to coach Adam Gase.

"Obviously he's been trending in the right direction," Gase said Thursday. "He's been a big reason why we've had some better games since he's been playing. The protocols are what they are. He had to handle family business, which we support because we felt like it was the right thing for him to do."

Mims, a second-round pick from Baylor, has played well since returning from hamstring injuries that cost him the first six games of the season. In six games, he has 19 receptions for 324 yards and no touchdowns in a starting role. He likely will be replaced by Jeff Smith or Vyncint Smith.

The Jets' wide receivers will see a familiar face in the Seahawks secondary -- former Jets safety Jamal Adams, who was traded in July. On the eve of the trade, Adams ripped Gase in the New York Daily News, criticizing his leadership ability.

"I thought [our relationship] was good, but obviously he felt different," Gase said. "I don't know. I never had a poor interaction with him. He was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with. Once the offseason [starts], I'm not in charge of contracts. I'm not involved in those talks."

A contract dispute was the primary reason why the Jets decided to trade Adams. Asked if he was hurt by Adams' comments, Gase said, "Yeah. It just surprised me. But it is what it is."

The Jets received 2021 and 2022 first-round picks in the package for Adams, who has 7.5 sacks in 2020 -- a half-sack shy of the NFL's single-season record for a defensive back.

Gase said "both sides got what they wanted" in the trade.

The Jets are ranked 29th in total defense, the Seahawks 31st.