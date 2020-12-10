Super Bowl 50 champion safety Darian Stewart announced his retirement after 10 NFL seasons

Stewart was an integral piece of the Broncos' "No Fly Zone" secondary after signing with Denver in 2015. He helped the team to the title and garnered a Pro Bowl berth in 2016.

In his four seasons in Denver, he was known for his consistency, hard-hitting and even-keeled nature on a defense full of personalities. He also had an interception off Tom Brady in the AFC championship during the Broncos' title year.

In all, Stewart carved out a solid career going from an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2010 to playing 143 games (92 starts), nabbing 11 interceptions and six forced fumbles for four teams. He also played with the St. Louis Rams, Baltimore Ravens and most recently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2019 season.

Stewart plans to spend more time with his family and working with his Stewart Standouts non-profit foundation, but eventually he hopes his next step will be working with South Carolina football team to help student athlete development on and off the field.