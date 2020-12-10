Chiefs' Travis Kelce honored twice Thursday: Man of the Year nominee and a 99 rating in Madden

Patrick Mahomes is announced as a member of the elite Madden 99 club for the second straight year. (0:55)

Travis Kelce had a big day on Thursday. The Chiefs tight end learned he was his team's nominee as Walter Payton Man of the Year for his community service and that he was the rare recipient of a 99 rating in Madden NFL 21.

"I've played Madden my entire life and all of the guys in the '90s I idolized growing up," said Kelce, who joined Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Donald, Christian McCaffrey, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins as current players with the 99 rating. "Sure enough, I reached the peak of the mountain in the video game."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes presented Kelce with the video game honor, just as Kelce had done for him earlier this year.

Kelce has made $750,000 in donations for charitable causes in communities in Kansas City and his native Cleveland through his 87 & Running Foundation, earning him the team's Walter Payton nod.

"What I've accomplished on the field alongside my teammates over the years, especially last year, means so much more knowing that what has been accomplished off of the field is making a difference in the lives of others here in Kansas City and in my hometown of Cleveland Heights," Kelce said.