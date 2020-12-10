ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills announced a multiyear contract extension Thursday for general manager Brandon Beane, who has been with the team since 2017.

Since arriving in western New York from the Carolina Panthers' front office shortly after the Bills hired coach Sean McDermott, Beane has revamped Buffalo's roster, turning it into a contender in just three seasons. The Bills' current roster features just two players from the previous regime -- defensive end Jerry Hughes and long-snapper Reid Ferguson.

Buffalo extended McDermott's contract in August and has now paired the head coach and general manager for the foreseeable future.

"Brandon is an outstanding leader and he has brought a great level of stability throughout our organization," Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement. "One of the things we appreciate and respect about Brandon is that he is very thorough in his decision-making process. No decision he makes comes without a great deal of study and research.

"We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with Sean and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come."

Beane's signature moves to date include trading up in the 2018 draft to make Josh Allen the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history. As of Thursday afternoon, Allen had the third-best betting odds to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award.

He also traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs this past offseason in a move that paid immediate dividends. Diggs is on pace to set career highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets as the focal point of Buffalo's passing game.