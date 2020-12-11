        <
        >

          Kenny Young's 79-yard pick-six has Rams rolling against Patriots

          9:19 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- After Jared Goff threw an interception, the Los Angeles Rams' defense came through once again, grabbing a pick of its own.

          New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton attempted a haphazard screen to running back Damien Harris that linebacker Kenny Young eyed before he stepped in front of Harris to make the pick, then took it 79 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 17-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

          The pick is Young's first in his three-year career and the Rams' 13th this season.